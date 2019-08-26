Cooler than normal conditions will persist through Tuesday, before temps warm up and sunshine returns in full force. Weather toward the holiday weekend is shaping up alright, with only small rain chances Sunday and Monday.
Showers will slowly build in tonight into early Tuesday. Lows will drop to the low to upper 60s by Tuesday morning with scattered showers to start the day. By the afternoon we’ll see continued cloudiness with a few peeks of sunshine. Highs will only reach 74-77 area-wide.
A front moves through Wednesday, and that will scour out the clouds and bring some less humid air. However temps will be warming up quite a bit toward later this week.
Thursday and Friday will be dry, less humid, but still pretty warm! Highs will warm to 86-87 in the Upstate and 80-82 in the mountains. Our next rain chance will come Sunday into Monday as moisture returns to the area.
Tropical Storm Dorian continues to move closer to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. This will be a storm to watch as it could survive over the islands and make an approach on Florida this weekend. Models keep the storm weak luckily.
