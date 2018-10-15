Showers will move through the area on Tuesday with a cold front that will ultimately be responsible for cooling us down late week ahead of more weekend rain.
Tonight will be mild with lows in the upper 50s to middle 60s with a couple of passing showers in the mountains and patchy fog elsewhere.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy overall before showers develop during the afternoon and continue overnight.
Wednesday will be significantly drier with the off chance at a lingering shower or two with highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s.
The cooldown settles in Wednesday night bringing overnight lows in the 40s area-wide followed by sunshine and highs in the lower and middle 60s Thursday.
Like Thursday, Friday will be dry and cool with highs in the 60s with just a little bit more cloud cover.
Our next front will arrive Saturday, which will bring scattered showers throughout the day.
After that front, an even bigger cooldown will arrive Sunday into early next week bringing highs in the 50s and lower 60s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s, which could mean patchy frost for parts of the mountains.
