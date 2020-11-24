Clouds increase tonight, with a chance for rain arriving Wednesday. Showers will move through Wednesday night into Thursday, but Thanksgiving afternoon should bring some clearing.
Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 30s for most spots. Wednesday will bring cloudy skies and a few stray sprinkles early. Highs will stay in the 50s. Rain will pick up Wednesday evening from the west.
Rain will be off and on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, then clear for Thanksgiving afternoon. Highs will be nice and mild near 70!
Another rain chance comes this weekend, with showers possible Saturday, then heavier rain at some point Sunday into Monday. A BIG dose of cool air is coming our way next week, and that could lead to our first mountain snow of the season! Stay tuned!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.