After another round of sunny skies on Sunday, gradual changes will begin tonight. We'll look for clouds to slowly filter back in over the region as a developing disturbance over Texas spreads moisture inland out of the Gulf of Mexico. The clouds will help to keep temperatures more in check, with lows only falling to the low and middle 30s overnight.
Clouds will continue to increase on Monday, but rain will remain scarce until evening when a few sprinkles and light showers creep in across the Upstate. Southerly winds will help our temperatures to take a warmer turn back toward the low 60s.
As the disturbance over the central US picks up some support from a cold front sinking south from the Great Lakes, a wave of heavier showers will rolls through the Carolinas Monday night into Tuesday morning. Much of that rain will depart by daybreak Tuesday, but a few leftover showers will linger at times for the remainder of the day. Highs Tuesday will trend warmer to the middle and upper 60s.
Wednesday looks like our best bet at more of a soaking rain, mainly during the morning as another wave of moisture rolls in ahead of the cold front. Steadier rain will wrap up around midday in most locations, but a few more showers could refire in the afternoon along with the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will be at their warmest of the week, topping the upper 60s across the mountains, and low to mid 40s upstate.
All in all, the week will not be a washout, but you'll want to keep an umbrella handy!
