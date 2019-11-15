Cloudy, showery weather today before gradual clearing this weekend.
Rain persists for much of the Upstate this morning, heavier toward the Midlands while the mountains are seeing scattered showers. Temperatures are hovering in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees and will rise into the upper 40s later today with a cloudy sky and lingering isolated rain.
This evening will stay cloudy and cool with spotty showers still possible. This will continue into Saturday, especially for the eastern Upstate where rain could linger toward midday. Some sun is expected for everyone Saturday afternoon as highs reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Sunday will be sunny and pleasant with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. A brief cool-down with a front moves through Tuesday, but conditions look to rebound to near normal levels (highs nearing 60 degrees) by Wednesday and Thursday.
