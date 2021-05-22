Temperatures stay far above average over the next several days, stretching well into the week.
Sunday brings plentiful sunshine with highs reaching 92 in the Upstate and 86 in the mountains. This is 8-12 degrees above average for this time of year, and you'll start to feel slight humidity. The overnight drops into the 60s.
Monday will hold on to the intense heat, with highs near 93 in the Upstate, which would be just shy of the record of 94 from 2019! The mountains will get into the upper 80s, with a small chance at an isolated pocket of brief rain in the afternoon.
There are signs that we could see some spotty rain in the Upstate by middle of next week as the high pressure backs off a bit, but it wouldn’t be widespread. Temperatures remain above normal in the 80s and 90s even as we approach the Memorial Day Weekend.
