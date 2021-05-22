The daytime heat backs off slightly overnight, with lows dropping into the 60s with a clear sky. Sunday's heat builds even more, sp prepare for an intense day! Expect highs in the 91-94 range for the Upstate and upper 80s in the mountains. Isolated showers could develop across the high mountains, but most spots will remain dry.
Monday will be very hot for this time of year, with highs near 93 in the Upstate, which would be just shy of the record of 94 from 2019!
There are signs that we could see some spotty rain by middle of next week as the high pressure backs off a bit, but it wouldn’t be widespread. Temperatures remain above normal even as we approach the Memorial Day Weekend.
