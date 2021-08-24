Hot and dry conditions will continue across the Upstate as high pressure keeps our weather quiet today. Moisture will increase from the Atlantic through the week increasing shower and storm chances.
Starting warm and muggy with patchy fog, expect another hot and humid day with plenty of sunshine. Highs reach 93 for the Upstate, and 88 in the mountains, around 5 degrees warmer than usual for this time of year. A stray shower could pop up, mainly along the higher terrain. Tonight will be mainly clear with low 70s for the Upstate and mid-60s in the mountains.
Tropical moisture from the Atlantic will increase shower and storm chances beginning Wednesday and lasting into next weekend. A 40% chance of precipitation is expected Wednesday with slightly lower chances Thursday into the weekend. With the increasing clouds and rain chances, temperatures cool off a bit. Highs will be in the low 90s Wednesday, then upper 80s and low 90s Thursday into the weekend.
The tropics are quiet for now, but we're heading into the busy season for hurricanes, we'll watch it all.
