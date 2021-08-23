Hot and dry conditions will continue across the Upstate as high pressure keeps our weather quiet through Tuesday. Moisture will increase from the Atlantic through the week increasing shower and storm chances.
Tuesday will be similar to today with mostly sunny, hot, and humid conditions. There could be a stray shower across the higher terrain. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s in the Upstate and upper 80s in the mountains. Tuesday night will be mainly clear with lows near 70 for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
Tropical moisture from the Atlantic will increase shower and storm chances beginning Wednesday and lasting into next weekend. A 40% chance of precipitation is expected Wednesday with slightly lower chances beginning Thursday into the weekend. With the increasing clouds and rain chances, temperatures cool off a bit.
Highs will be in the low 90s Wednesday, then upper 80s and low 90s Thursday into the weekend for the Upstate. The mountains will see mid to upper 80s on Wednesday, then mid 80s Thursday into the weekend. Lows at night will be near 70 in the mountains with mid 60s in the mountains.
The tropics are quiet for now, but we're heading into the busy season for hurricanes, we'll watch it!
