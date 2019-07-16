Classic July weather sets up for the week, with sweltering heat and small storm chances. Rain will become a bit more likely late in the week, but no washouts anticipated!
This morning starts with some thin, high clouds and isolated areas of fog in western NC. Temperatures sit in the 60s to lower 70s. Throughout the day, sizzling hot temperatures move in reaching 94 in the Upstate and 88 in the mountains. At times it could feel close to 100 degrees, so pay close attention to heat safety with adequate water intake, and watch out for your pets!
Isolated storms become possible in the afternoon, and for each afternoon pressing through the week. A ridge of high pressure is going to keep things hot and mostly dry through the weekend, even though there will be a slightly better chance for some scattered afternoon rain on Saturday and Sunday.
Normally in July we see highs near 91 for the Upstate and 87 in the mountains. We’ll be very close to that the next few days, though likely slightly above. Even though we will see a few storms develop each afternoon, they should remain spotty in nature and not pose a big severe weather threat.
