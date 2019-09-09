A hot week is in store with highs getting to around 10 degrees above normal! Rain chances will remain fairly low, but isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out.
Mostly sunny skies are on the way for Tuesday, with highs getting back into the sizzling 90s for the Upstate (91-94) and upper 80s for the mountains. Rain chances should stay minimal as an area of high pressure remains in control of our weather.
Similar hot temps are in store for Wednesday, with only small rain chances. Our next decent shot at rain comes for the mountains as a front approaches on Friday. This front could enhance our weekend rain chances and drop temps a touch.
We could use some rain, as conditions are “abnormally dry” for much of the Upstate. If we have many more dry days we could slip into a moderate or severe drought.
