Hotter than usual temperatures stick around for much of the week, with highs highs getting to around 10 degrees above normal. Rain chances will remain fairly low, but isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out each afternoon.
Starting fully clear, temperatures sit nicely in the low to upper 60s this morning. Mostly sunny skies continue for much of the day, with a few more passing clouds by the late afternoon. Highs get back into the sizzling low to mid-90s for the Upstate and upper 80s for the mountains. Rain chances should stay minimal (though spotty areas possible) as an area of high pressure remains in control of our weather for now.
Similar hot temps are in store for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with only small rain chances each afternoon. Our next decent shot at rain comes for the mountains as a front approaches on Friday. This front could enhance our weekend rain chances and drop temperatures a touch, nearing, but not quite down to average for this time of year.
We could use some rain, as conditions are “abnormally dry” for much of the Upstate. If we have many more dry days we could slip into a drought.
