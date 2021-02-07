Winter Storm Alerts are still in place for multiple counties in our area after snowfall accumulated across parts of the region. Click here for county details to go to our weather alerts page.
We break down your forecast below.
The light rain and drizzle is fading this morning in the Upstate along with the high elevation snow. Roads are still a little slushy and wet this morning so please use caution while driving.
After the lingering moisture this morning, skies will being to gradually clear with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. With the warmth of the day the snow/slush should melt, but that could result in more ponding out on the roads.
Tonight's weather will stay generally quiet with partly cloudy skies and low temperatures dropping into the 20s and 30s. Be aware that any leftover moisture could refreeze on surfaces tonight into tomorrow morning's commute.
Next week expect cooler temperatures with a few more chances of wet weather.
Stay safe traveling today while some roads are slick. Also stay warm! Keep updated all day long here at Fox Carolina.
