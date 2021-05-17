For the overnight hours we're looking at pleasant conditions with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s for the Upstate and mid 50s for the mountains.
Tuesday appears to be our best chance for rain, but even then it's only around 20%. Highs will be near 80 for the Upstate and middle 70s in the Mountains. A few isolated T-Storms can't be ruled out. Tuesday night will be quiet with lows in the lower 60s for the Upstate and middle 50s in the Mountains.
Wednesday through Friday we'll see mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing through the 80s for the Upstate and 70s and 80s in the mountains with abundant sunshine.
The first 90s of the season arrive for this weekend into early next week, with 80s in the mountains with sunshine and only a slight chance for mountain showers.
