Tonight we're looking at quiet conditions across the region with mostly clear skies. There could be some mountain fog in some of the favored locations. Lows will be in the low 70s for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains.
Tropical moisture from the Atlantic will increase shower and storm chances beginning Wednesday and lasting into next weekend. A 50% chance of precipitation is expected Wednesday, then a 30% chance Thursday into the weekend and early next week.
With the increasing clouds and rain chances, temperatures cool off a bit. Highs will be in the low 90s Wednesday, then upper 80s and lower 90s Thursday into the weekend and continuing into next week for the Upstate.
The mountains will see upper 80s on Wednesday, then mid to upper 80s Thursday into the weekend. Lows at night will be in the low 70s in the Upstate with mid 60s in the mountains.
The Tropics are becoming active again with a few disturbances to keep an eye on in the distant Atlantic. The next named storm will be Ida.
