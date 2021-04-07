For the overnight hours we're looking at mostly clear skies with high clouds from time to time. Temperatures will be pleasant with mid 50s for the Upstate and low 50s for the mountains.
Clouds will be numerous on Thursday and that will hold our temperatures down a few degrees. We'll see highs in the upper 70s to near 80 in the Upstate and mid 70s in the mountains. There is a slight chance for a few showers and storms, but they'll be isolated. For Thursday night we could see a stray shower or T-Storm, otherwise expect mostly cloudy conditions with lows in the 50s.
On Friday showers and storm chances increase a bot, up to 40%. Not everyone will see rain. Highs will be in the mid 70s in the Upstate and low 70s for the mountains.
Friday night into Saturday we'll see rain chances increase with T-Storms as well. Some storms on Saturday could be strong to possibly severe. Highs will be in the upper 70s in the Upstate and low 70s in the mountains. Some showers and storms will linger into Saturday night with lows in the 50s ,some 40s in the mountains.
It clears out on Sunday with highs in the 70s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.