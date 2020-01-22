The bitter cold air is starting to move out, but rain is set to return later in the week.
Lots of sun with a few high clouds today as highs reach the 40s this afternoon - roughly 10 to 15 degrees higher than earlier this week!
We'll experience a small warm-up tomorrow as highs rise into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees under a mostly sunny sky, though clouds will start thickening up toward the afternoon and evening. Showers will gradually push back in overnight Thursday and become more of a widespread rain throughout most of Friday. Locally heavy rain is likely, and 1-2 inches of rain could fall before the rain moves out Friday night. Temperatures during the day will stay steady in the 40s.
Most of the rain will be out of the area Saturday morning with the exception of the high terrains of WNC where snow showers could persist much of the day. Sunshine will be the rule across the Upstate with a breeze as highs reach the lower 50s. More sunshine is in store Sunday!
Temperatures climb early next week to near 60 degrees by Tuesday as sunshine continues!
