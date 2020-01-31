(FOX Carolina) - Clearing conditions expected through this weekend with much warmer temperatures. Sunday’s highs could even get into spring-like levels!
PHOTOS: Winter weather comes to the Upstate!
Saturday will start with some clouds and isolated showers/snow in the mountains. Clearing skies will be the rule through the day with highs warming to 55 in the Upstate and 51 in the mountains. Saturday night is looking clear and chilly with lows in the 30s.
Gorgeous weather is on tap for gameday Sunday! Highs will warm to 60-65 area-wide! It will turn chilly Sunday night, so bring your jacket for the drive home from the super bowl parties!
Temps get even warmer next week, and rain becomes likely by Wednesday into Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.