Mild and mostly dry weather starts the New Year, but another soaking system arrives toward the end of the week, with possible flood concerns.
Sunshine peeks through the clouds today, with temperatures reaching the 60s to near 70 degrees in the afternoon! Overnight, a few clouds linger, with temperatures in the 40s.
Wednesday should be dry for most of the day, but clouds will push back in. Highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers become likely in the late hours of Wednesday night.
Thursday into Friday hold overcast conditions with periods of heavy rainfall. Highs will drop into the 50s both days. Rain totals could exceed 2 inches in some areas, so flooding is certainly possible, especially in the mountains where the rivers are high and ground remains saturated.
Luckily skies will clear this weekend, with cold mornings and comfortable afternoons in the 50s/60s.
