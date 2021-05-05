Isolated showers and a brief thunderstorm possible early, but it warms and clears today ahead of a late-week cool-down. Mother's Day weekend slowly warms to summery temps again.
Today starts in the 50s and 60s with isolated showers, with highs reaching the 70s to 80 degrees as the sky clears through the day. Expect a strong breeze, gusting to 20+ mph at times. More significant clearing comes tonight with a chill in the air as lows drop to the 50s for the Upstate and 40s in the mountains.
Thursday and Friday bring beautiful weather to our area, as highs drop back into the lower 70s for the Upstate and mid to upper 60s in the mountains. Expect mainly sunshine both days, though a brief shower could come to the mountains on Friday.
Mother's Day weekend looks gorgeous, with just a few passing clouds and otherwise sunshine. Highs stay in the 70s Saturday feeling great, warming into the low 80s by Sunday. Showers creep back in late Sunday night with a chance for t-storms by late on Monday into Tuesday.
