Clearing skies bring less heat in the days ahead, with another round of rain on Saturday.
Today starts with clouds in the 50s, but turns sunny by the afternoon. High elevations should expect a strong breeze, even turning gusty at times. Highs reach 73 for the Upstate and 64 in the mountains, which is near and slightly below average for this time of year.
Friday morning could bring patchy frost to parts of the mountains in the 30s, with lows in the 40s for the Upstate.
This weekend will likely bring on and off rain on Saturday, with highs in the 50s and 60s, followed by some sun on Sunday and slightly warmer temps.
Monday starts the week sunny, with another brief chance for rain Tuesday.
