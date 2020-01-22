Temperatures are slowly getting warmer after the Arctic blast that hit our area! Rain is expected to move in Friday, before clearing this weekend.
Tonight will be very chilly in the 20s area-wide. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies into Thursday with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Showers will begin to approach after midnight on Thursday night the become widespread into Friday.
A chilly rain is expected on Friday with highs in the 40s. Some mountains spots could see a wintry mix, mainly early Friday then again on Saturday morning on the back edge of the system.
Skies clear for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s and mostly sunny conditions. Next week will become milder and highs approach 60 by mid-week before our next system approaches!
