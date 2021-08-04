Temperatures will slowly warm through the week, with a more summer-like feel coming back this weekend. Next week will bring pm storms and hotter temps.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with temps in the 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s for the mountains and mid 80s in the upstate.
Friday will be similar, but we’ll have a slightly better chance for some late day rain. It won’t be a washout though and temps should remain slightly cooler than normal for this time of year.
Saturday looks a bit wetter, with scattered pm showers and storms. Sunday will be drier, with only a small rain chance late day.
Next week will feature seasonably hot temps in the low 90s for the upstate with small storm chances each afternoon.
