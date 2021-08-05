Happy Thursday everyone! The cooler air sticks around today, before warmer more summer-like temperatures return to the forecast tomorrow.
Expect another cooler day with temperatures hovering in the 70s to lower 80s region-wide. Today will feature a good mix of sun and clouds with a few pop-up showers by the afternoon. Our skies will clear out tonight as low temperatures drop into the 60s.
Tomorrow, will be a touch warmer with lower to middle 80s as high temperatures with a fairly light wind. Less rain is in the forecast, but a brief shower will still be a possibility during the afternoon.
This weekend we'll see only a 20-30% chance of showers and storms. Saturday is looking a little more cloudy, but even then we will have a good chunk of the day seeing sunshine. Highs will warm into the upper 80s for the Upstate and lower to middle 80s in the mountains.
