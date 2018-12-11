(FOX Carolina) - Daytime sunshine melts the ice, but frigid nights create re-freeze concerns. Much improved weather is expected by Wednesday before another rain chance late week.
A sunny sky today brings high temperatures up to 47 in the Upstate, and 42 in western NC. Expect a light breeze to keep the chill in the air. Tonight drops back into the 20s, with patchy black ice possible, though issues shouldn't be as widespread.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s, which is back to normal for this time of year. Thursday brings dry weather once again, but increasing cloud cover and highs in the 40s to low 50s.
Our next system moves in on Friday, bringing pockets of heavy rain and highs back in the 40s. A few snow showers are possible in the high mountains late Friday, but no significant accumulations are expected. The sky should clear slowly through Saturday, with full sunshine and milder temperatures in the upper 50s by Sunday.
