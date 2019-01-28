A blast of arctic air will arrive on Tuesday, bringing snow and rain to our area! Tuesday and Wednesday nights will be dangerously cold before a weekend warm-up.
Tonight will bring increasing clouds ahead of the front. Temps will only drop to 35 to 41 for Tuesday morning with spotty showers developing in the mountains. Rain and snow will push in through the day Tuesday, with heavy snow likely above 3500 ft in the mountains. Upstate will see mostly rain with perhaps some light snow mixed in early afternoon. Expect anywhere from 1-4 inches for the mountains while the Upstate will see little to no accumulation.
Winter Storm Warning is out for the western mountains, while Asheville and Hendersonville are under Winter Weather Advisories. Wind Chill Advisories have been places across the mountains for feels like temps below zero late Tuesday.
Tuesday night will be clear and cold with lows down to 18-22. Black ice is likely in the mountains, and could occur in the Upstate where we see lingering moisture on the ground.
Wednesday will be sunny with highs ranging from 38-42 with winds making it feel even colder!
A warming trend is in store toward the weekend with highs back to the 50s by Friday and Saturday!
