A winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 PM tonight for the all of Greenville County as well as greater Oconee, Pickens, Anderson, Franklin, Hart and Stephens counties until 7 PM.. A winter storm WARNING is now in effect for Rabun and Macon counties until 7 PM. Graham, Swain, and Haywood counties are in a winter weather advisory until midnight.
We've seen heavy snow across Oconee County with totals of 5+ inches in northern spots. Elsewhere, we've had around 0.5-1" for Easley, Greenville and Anderson.
Snow is moving out, so we'll be left with wet roads and snow on grassy surfaces. Roads should remain fine through the evening, but spotty black ice could develop toward the early AM hours on bridges and overpasses. Any issues would be resolved by 9-10am.
Sunday sets up nicely with a return to sunshine and temperatures reaching into the 50s. More changes lie ahead for next week with a stalling front Monday night bringing several days of locally heavy rain into mid-week. Flooding is again possible given recent heavy rains and antecedent conditions. Temperatures will be around 10 degrees or so above average into the 60s some days.
