The snow is over for the area which left behind totals up to 3-5 inches in parts of northeast Georgia and extreme western portions of the Upstate.
It's these areas that could experience some slick spots on area roads tonight into Sunday morning especially on bridges and overpasses.
There's also a good chance at patchy fog developing in both the mountains and Upstate tonight as lows reach the upper 20s.
After some fog to start off, Sunday will be sunnier and warmer with highs in the lower and middle 50s.
Don't get used to that, because we have a rainy set-up for a good chunk of next week starting on Monday.
A front will approach the area Monday and eventually stall out over the area which will mean scattered to widespread rain late Monday into Tuesday.
This will not do any favors for our current flooding situation as many rivers are still above flood stage in our region.
Another batch of moisture will lead to more scattered showers and downpours Wednesday into Thursday.
With all batches of rain combined, another 3-6 inches of rain could very well fall next week in locations that certainly don't need it.
Temperature-wise, highs look to be in the 60s for the most part next week before returning to the 50s as things dry up by Friday into next weekend.
