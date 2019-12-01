Parts of the mountains are likely to experience their first winter storm of the season with snow accumulations and gusty wind tonight through Tuesday morning.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 7 AM Tuesday for Buncombe County north toward the TN/NC line for elevations above 3500 feet in elevation.
Areas in the warning should expect 3-7+ inches of snow and wind gusts up to 50 mph from tonight through Tuesday morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for those same areas, but below 3500 feet in elevation.
Areas in the advisory should expect 1-3 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 50 mph.
Additionally a Wind Advisory is in effect for the rest of the WNC mountains for the possibility of winds gusting to 50 mph which is likely to cause some damage.
All winter weather will cease early Tuesday morning.
The Upstate will NOT be impacted by this storm, but will be on the breezy side with some sun and highs in the 50s Monday.
The rest of the week will be dry quiet and mild with the exception of a few showers on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.