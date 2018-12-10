(FOX Carolina) - The heaviest of snow, ice and rain is over, but slick roads, and lingering showers and snow showers remain possible today, keeping roads dicey and power outage potential up.
*A winter storm WARNING continues for ALL of WNC as well as Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Cherokee counties in the Upstate through 2PM Monday.*
*A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Anderson, Stephens, Laurens, Union, and Newberry counties until 2PM Monday.*
THIS MORNING – Clouds and lingering showers in the Upstate and snow in the mountains at times. Early temperatures hover near freezing in the mountains, and just slightly above freezing in the Upstate. Watch out for potential icy spots on the roads. Fog remains possible early, with low visibility for some.
TODAY – One final burst of rain and snow, even in parts of the Upstate, as the back edge of the storm moves through. A couple more inches of snow are possible in WNC, though while the Upstate stays above freezing, a few flakes could mix with rain at times. Tonight, the sky begins to clear allowing temperatures to drop into the 20s. Widespread re-freeze of any lingering wet areas will be likely.
LOOKING AHEAD: Frigid start to Tuesday morning, shaping up to a sunny day. Highs return to the low to upper 40s across the area, so more melting is expected. Back to the 20s with clear sky in the overnight will allow for another re-freeze of areas that didn't fully dry. Wednesday warms up a bit more, into the 40s and lower 50s with sunshine.
LATE WEEK: Clouds build back into the southeast on Thursday, with a small chance for showers. Widespread rain returns on Friday, with highs in the 40s and 50s, and nights staying above freezing.
