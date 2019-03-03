The rest of the night will contain spotty showers and some light snow along the TN/NC border with patchy fog developing elsewhere.
Lows to start the day Monday will be in the 30s to near 40, so much cooler than what we've been used to lately.
Highs will reach the middle 40s in the mountains and middle 50s in the Upstate with a brisk northwest wind at 10-20 miles per hour.
A cold snap then settles in for a few days leaving highs in the 30s and 40s at their coldest and morning lows in the teens and 20s on Wednesday.
We'll bounce back by the end of next week as more chances for rain return Friday into next weekend.
