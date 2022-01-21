A few areas could see winter weather today, mainly the NC piedmont and eastern Upstate. Conditions clear quickly overnight, leaving a cool and sunny weekend.
Winter Weather Advisory is now out for Greenwood, Union and Laurens counties until 7AM Saturday. A light coating of snow is possible there.
It stays very cold through this evening, with snow possible between 5PM-Midnight .As for wintry weather, amounts look very light, with less than an inch of snow/mix accumulation in the eastern and central Upstate through this evening. Some areas will miss out on snow completely.
The mountains could see 1-2" of snow, mainly in the highest peaks east of Asheville. Most of this will fall late Friday into the evening.
This will be a bigger event for the midlands and coastline where accumulating icy mix and snow is likely.
The weekend clears to sunshine eventually, with highs in the 30s for the mountains and 40s for the Upstate both days.
Next week warms into the 40s and low 50s, with dry weather Monday and Tuesday, ahead of midweek rain/mix.
