A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of the Upstate and western North Carolina. Snow continues in the mountains, while the Upstate could see periods of snow and rain. These are expected to expire at midnight.
Rain and sleet will continue to fall in the Upstate this afternoon with minimal issues expected as ground temperatures will stay above freezing and actually air temperatures reach the upper 30s. Snow and a rain/snow mix continues in the mountains, not as heavy as earlier this morning.
Driving conditions will be slick even though the rain, snow and sleet is letting up, so please be careful. Plus the winds are becoming quite strong this afternoon and that will last through the evening.
Tonight, we will have the chance to dry out while the sky begins to clear, but that will allow temperatures to plummet. Lows will sit in the 20s to 30 degrees, so watch for refreeze of any wet areas.
The weekend turns sunny with highs in the 40s to 50 degrees, but the nights stay frigid. Keep your pets safe and out of the cold.
Early next week, clouds build Monday with some rain/snow showers into early Tuesday, but this system looks to have a much lesser impact than the one for today. Stay tuned for the latest.
