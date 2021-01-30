A messy weather system will bring a variety of weather to the Upstate and mountains. Overnight we'll see snow developing over the mountains with snow, sleet, and freezing rain across the NC foothills and Piedmont.
Elevations above 3,500 feet will see mainly snow overnight. For the Upstate a cold rain is expected with some sleet possible in the far northern part of the Upstate. Lows will be in the low 30s in the mountains with mid 30s for the Upstate.
For Sunday morning pockets of sleet and freezing rain will remain across the NC foothills and Piedmont with a changeover to rain through mid morning. The rest of the region including the mountains will see a cold rain the rest of the day with highs in the mid 40s.
Sunday night we'll see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible in the Upstate and snow over the higher mountains. Lows will be in the 30s.
Monday will bring mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for showers in the Upstate and 40% chance for snow showers in the mountains. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s for the Upstate and upper 30s for the mountains. Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s.
Tuesday through Friday looks dry with the exception of the mountains where some rain showers could fall on Friday, otherwise we'll see quite a bit of sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday then 50s after that. Lows will be in the 20s.
The next chance for rain comes in on Saturday with highs in the 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.