A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are out for tonight and the early morning hours of Sunday after several inches of snow has fallen along the 85 corridor and north. See picture below and click here for county details to go to our weather alerts page.
Slow melting of snow is expected overnight, with wet roads for the most part across the Upstate early on Sunday. Roads will be slick in the mountains with temps near freezing.
Through the day on Sunday expect sunny skies and highs in the 40s to low 50s, so any remaining snow will melt.
Next week will bring some milder temps and a few chances for rain toward mid-week. Colder air will settle in toward this weekend.
Stay safe as travel will be dangerous as roads become slick. Also stay warm! Keep updated all day long here at Fox Carolina.
