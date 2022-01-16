It was a snowy system for the Upstate, with some impressive snow amounts, and the snow continues to fall. There were new snowfall records for GSP and Asheville for this date January 16th. GSP set a new record, with 6.1" of snow. This breaks the previous record of 5.7" on January 16, 1965. Asheville also had a new record, with 10" of snow, eclipsing the previous record of 7" in 1891.
Here are some other snow totals from across the Upstate and the mountains of North Carolina.
Saluda, NC 13"
Waynesville, NC 12"+
Flat Rock, NC 12"
Brevard, NC 11"
German Valley, GA 10"
Old Fort, NC 9"
Mountain Home, NC 9"
Boiling Springs, NC 8.5"
Landrum, SC 8"
Lake Junaluska, NC 7"
Newland, NC 7"
Asheville, NC 6"
Greer, SC 6"
Mauldin 5"
Fox Carolina 4.5"
Simpsonville 4.5"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.