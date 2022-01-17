It was a snowy day Sunday for the Upstate, mountains, and NE Georgia, with some impressive snow amounts. There were new snowfall records for GSP and Asheville for this date, January 16th. GSP set a new record, with 6.1" of snow. This breaks the previous record of 5.7" on January 16, 1965. Asheville also had a new record, with 10" of snow, eclipsing the previous record of 7" in 1891.
Here are some other snow totals from across the Upstate and the mountains of North Carolina.
Saluda, NC 13"
Waynesville, NC 12"+
Flat Rock, NC 12"
Brevard, NC 11"
German Valley, GA 10"
Old Fort, NC 9"
Mountain Home, NC 9"
Boiling Springs, NC 8.5"
Landrum, SC 8"
Lake Junaluska, NC 7"
Newland, NC 7"
Asheville, NC 6"
Greer, SC 6"
Mauldin 5"
Fox Carolina Studio4.5"
Simpsonville 4.5"
Looking ahead, it's a morning to watch for black ice. Light snow showers continue on the TN border this morning, with otherwise clear skies. Temperatures sit near freezing in the Upstate, and in the 20s for the mountains. Through the day, expect sunshine and highs in the mid-30s to 40 degrees. The breeze stays strong out of the west/northwest.
Any daytime melting that occurs should be watched for more black ice tonight as lows drop into the teens for most, and around 20 degrees in downtown Greenville.
Tomorrow looks sunny and cool, with temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Midweek, a quick system moves through providing clouds, highs in the 40s, and a chance for showers late in the day toward the evening. The mountains could see some wintry mix overnight.
Thursday looks dry in the 40s, but it gets cold again on Friday with highs in the low to mid-30s. Another round of wintry mix is expected in the Upstate, with rain changing to snow in the mountains.
The weekend clears to sunshine, with highs in the 30s for the mountains and 40s for the Upstate both days.
