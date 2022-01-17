The sun melted a lot of the snow and ice on Monday, but not all of it. Any slush or water will freeze solid overnight, as temperatures fall into the teens. Roads will be snow covered and slick, and very treacherous.
Tuesday looks sunny and cool, with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. It will be dry and cold Tuesday night, with lows in the teens and 20s.
Wednesday, a quick system moves through providing clouds, highs in the 40s, and a chance for showers late in the day toward the evening. The mountains could see some wintry mix overnight into early Thursday.
Thursday looks dry in the 40s, but it gets cold again on Friday with highs in the low to mid-30s. Another round of wintry mix is expected in the Upstate, with rain changing to snow in the mountains.
The weekend clears to sunshine, with highs in the 30s for the mountains and 40s for the Upstate both days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.