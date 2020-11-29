Low pressure will pass just to our west overnight, so that puts on the mild side of the system with a low potential for severe weather. At this point it looks like the best chance for a few weak tornadoes and damaging winds will be for the low country towards the SC coast. Rain overnight will be heavy at times with localized flooding possible in poor drainage areas. We could see .50 to 1.50" of rain. We'll see lows in the 40s.
For Monday colder air starts to filter into the area changing rain to snow across the mountains, staying rain in the lower elevations. The rain ends in the morning for the low terrain. High temperatures will be in the low 60s for the Upstate and falling temperatures in the 40s for the mountains. The snow lingers above 3500 feet into Tuesday morning.
Wednesday and Thursday looks dry with highs warming into the 50s for the Upstate and 40s in the mountains. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.
Rain returns to the forecast Friday and Saturday with more snow possible in the mountains next weekend. Highs will be in the 50s for the Upstate and 40s in the mountains with lows in the 20s and 30s.
