Rain will be likely through early Tuesday, with scattered showers sticking around through mid-week. The mountains could get some snow Wednesday evening as colder air moves in for our area!
Expect a rainy night with temps in the mid 40s for the Upstate and low 40s in the mountains. We could see 1-2 inches of rainfall area-wide. Luckily rain will thin out on Tuesday, but we will keep some clouds and isolated showers. Highs will rebound into the 60s!
Wednesday a cold front moves in, and that will bring one last opportunity for rain, and potentially some mountains snow by late day. Temps will fall fast on Wednesday night, with a low of 32 for the Upstate and 25 in the mountains.
Any mountain snow we see would wrap up by Thursday morning, and amounts look generally light. Expect colder than normal temps for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s in many spots. Conditions remain dry into the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.