After days of rain, we’re look ahead to a break coming by midday Sunday! Until then we’ll see off and on showers with very cool conditions.
Tonight will be drizzly and cold with patch fog. Lows will drop into the 40s.
Another good chance for rain comes for during the day on Saturday with highs staying in the low 50s. Rain should be fairly light, but enough to make outdoor plans a bit difficult,
Rain will be off and on into Saturday night as a cold front moves in, then slowly clear out by Sunday. We could see some pockets of heavy rain Saturday night and even a rumble of thunder, but the better threat for storms will be to our west.
After morning showers on Sunday, the afternoon should bring some sunshine and highs near 70 degrees! The drying trend will continue into Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
The recent model runs actually keep us dry Wednesday into Thursday as well, but some heavy rain could roll through by Friday.
