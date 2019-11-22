Rain is likely for the first half of the weekend! Skies will clear toward Sunday, with cool air sticking around!
Friday evening will be mostly dry, but rain will slowly push in overnight. Some downpours will be possible toward Saturday morning.
Expect showers off and on through Saturday, with the heaviest toward midday and afternoon. Highs will warm to around 54 in most spots, with the best rain chance between 10AM-5PM. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, mainly south of I85.
As the rain moves out late Saturday (after 8PM), we could see a few snow showers develop in the high mountains. They won’t last long.
Otherwise, skies clear Saturday night, leaving a mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the 53-60 range. Next week will start dry, but Wednesday could be soggy as many folks hit the road for Thanksgiving! Stay tuned!
