Showers are back, but only briefly for Tuesday! We could see a wintry mix in parts of the mountains, but conditions will dry out quickly Tuesday night ahead of sunshine Wednesday.
A Winter Weather Advisory is out for Yancey, Mitchell and McDowell counties for tonight into Tuesday as a wintry mix could cause some issues on roadways. Elsewhere we will see mostly rain.
Showers push in late tonight, with the best chance for rain coming during the AM commute on Tuesday. Temps will be in the 30s and 40s, so it will be a chilly rain for sure, while the eastward facing slopes in the mountains could see a brief wintry mix.
Skies clear Tuesday night with lows falling to 33 in the Upstate and 28 in the mountains. Through Wednesday we’ll get ample sunshine and highs in the 50s.
Clouds increase late this week, with a good chance for rain arriving Friday afternoon into Saturday. Heaviest rain would arrive with a cold front on Saturday night, before clearing on Sunday. Localized flooding and some strong storms can’t be ruled out, so stay posted on the weekend forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.