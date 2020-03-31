Showers move out, and cooler weather will arrive for mid-week! Temps will slowly warm up toward the weekend.
Tonight expect scattered light rain, with most of it tapering off after 2AM Wednesday morning. The mountains could seea brief wintry mix near the TN line toward Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will be cooler and a bit breezy! Sunshine will emerge and highs will get back into the 60s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains.
Sunshine dominates through the week, with highs warming back to the low 70s toward the end of the week. Our next rain chance comes Monday into Tuesday.
