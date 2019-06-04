Enjoy the drier weather while we have it because a rainy weather pattern takes hold Wednesday and sticks around through early next week.
It still looks as if no given days in this stretch will be all day washouts, but some periods toward the end of this stretch could present the risk of flooding.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm with lows in the 60s.
Wednesday will start mostly dry, but scattered showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening that could produce some hail and damaging wind.
As that rain exits, a slightly drier day will be had on Thursday with isolated rain during the day and highs in the lower and middle 80s.
Spotty showers and storms will re-enter the picture on Friday with highs in the lower and middle 80s once again.
Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms will be in place most of this weekend occurring mainly during the afternoon and evening.
This will likely continue in similar fashion into Monday and Tuesday of next week before drying out by mid-week.
