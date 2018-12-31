New Years plans should be made with rain in mind, as scattered wet weather will continue from the old into the new year, and for much of the week ahead.
Overcast and foggy this morning, temperatures sit in the 40s to lower 50s. Spotty light rain continues on and off from morning throughout the day, under a generally cloudy sky. Afternoon highs reach near 60 degrees area-wide.
Showers continue to scatter across the area tonight, which will mean rainy festivities to ring in the new year for some. If you head out to celebrate, keep some rain gear on hand. Luckily, temperatures stay warm for this time of year, only dropping into the 50s.
Spotty light rain will linger into the morning New Years Day before clouds break up and temperatures warm up to the middle 60s to near 70 degrees, with some sunshine breaking through the clouds in the afternoon.
Our next chance of rain is quick to return Wednesday afternoon in the form of hit and miss showers, but will become more widespread rain Wednesday night into Thursday.
Thursday will likely become the rainiest day of the week with temperatures in the 50s. As temperatures cool, Thursday night will feature a switch-over to snow or at least a rain/snow mix in western North Carolina that might result in some light accumulations.
A lingering shower remains possible Friday morning, but drier conditions will take back over the remainder of Friday and continue into next weekend with comfortable afternoons around 60 degrees.
