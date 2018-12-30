It won't be a washout per se, but there will be our fair share of showers around the western Carolinas New Years Eve and New Years morning.
There won't be much if any rain tonight with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 thanks to a mostly cloudy sky.
Monday will bring hit and miss showers throughout most of the day with highs near 60 degrees area-wide.
Showers will continue to be scattered across the area Monday night, which will mean rainy festivities to ring in the new year for some, so best plan for it rain just to be safe if you're headed out on the town to celebrate.
Spotty light rain will linger into the morning New Years Day before clouds break up and temperatures warm up to the middle 60s to near 70.
Our next chance of rain is quick to return Wednesday afternoon in the form of hit and miss showers, but will become more widespread rain Wednesday night into Thursday.
Thursday will continue to be rainy most of the day with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 leftover from Wednesday.
Thursday night will also feature a switch-over to snow of at least a rain/snow mix in western North Carolina that might result in some light accumulations.
A lingering shower or three remains possible Friday morning, but drier conditions will take back over the remainder of Friday and continue into next weekend.
