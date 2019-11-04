Seasonably cool temperatures will stick around for much of this week! We’ll end the week with a chance for showers and a blast of colder air for the weekend!
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and not as cold as previous nights. Lows will drop to 47 in the Upstate and 43 for the mountains to start Tuesday. Throughout the day we will see decreasing clouds and highs up to 62-67 area-wide, which is right around normal for this time of year.
Wednesday will bring ample sunshine and more comfortably mild temps! Highs will get into the mid 60s for the Upstate and upper 50s for the mountains.
A cold front will approach by late Thursday, bringing showers toward Friday morning. As the rain clears out, we will feel a strong push of colder air! Highs will struggle to get into the 50s all day Friday! That will lead to some bone-chilling nights in the 20s and 30s for Friday and Saturday night. We may see some freeze warnings issued in the Upstate as well.
