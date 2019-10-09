The next seven days look a lot like mid-October should - seasonable temperatures with not much rain!
This morning starts generally overcast and breezy in spots with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will be slow to clear before lunch, but a slight wind shift should help to erode some cloud cover this afternoon as highs reach the lower to middle 70s. The mountains will hold in the 60s with a small chance of afternoon showers.
Sunshine becomes a bit more prevalent on Thursday with highs staying in the 70s. A brighter sky Friday will yield a warmer day - highs should reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
The weekend is looking mostly dry at this point, though a few showers are possible Saturday afternoon. Any rain that falls will be fairly light and not last long. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s.
There looks to be a stronger front by the middle of the next week in terms of bringing even cooler air with it, but it remains to be seen if beneficial rain is included as well.
