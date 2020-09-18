A cold front swings through today, bringing clouds and a strong breeze. Once it moves out tonight, expect a clearing sky and much cooler temperatures into the weekend and much of next week.
Partly cloudy skies this morning, with temperatures in the low to mid-60s, will turn mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Expect a strong breeze, gusting up to 25-30 mph at times. High temperatures will reach 77 in the Upstate, and 73 in the mountains. Tonight, temperatures drop into the 50s.
Saturday will bring only a few clouds, and COOLER temps! Highs will only get into the 60s to near 70 degrees. A true fall feel comes Saturday night, with lows in the 40s and 50s.
The chilly nights and mild days continue Sunday and next week! No major rain makers are heading our way, so the sunshine should stretch into at least Wednesday.
